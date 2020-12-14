Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 13% downward over the last 30 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT - Free Report) is a tanker company that acquires and charters double-hull tankers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) operates as an integrated energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY - Free Report) provides insurance products and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 30 days.

PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) operates as software and services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


energy medical tech-stocks transportation