Xerox (XRX) Names Xavier Heiss as Chief Financial Officer

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX - Free Report) has announced the appointment of Xavier Heiss as its chief financial officer, effective Jan 1, 2021. Heiss has been holding the position on an interim basis since September.

Heiss has more than 30 years of experience with Xerox, and has been an officer in the company since 2015. His most recent role in Xerox was as president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa operations. He previously served the roles of controller of Xerox and chief financial officer of the company’s Americas Operations. Prior to joining Xerox he worked with Renault and Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) .

Heiss’ huge work experience with Xerox in the areas of finance, sales and general management is expected to be very useful for the company’s ongoing transformation process.

“Xavier combines a deep understanding of the financials with a clear vision for renewing Xerox’s growth,” said John Visentin, Xerox’s vice chairman and chief executive officer.

Notably, Xerox shares have gained 20.5% over the past three months, outperforming the 18.3% rally of the industry it belongs to and 7.7% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

