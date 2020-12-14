Back to top

Company News for Dec 14, 2020

  • Costco Wholesale Corp.'s (COST - Free Report) shares rose 0.6% after the company posted first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04.
  • Shares of Oracle Corp. (ORCL - Free Report) gained 1.9% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.
  • The Walt Disney Co. (DIS - Free Report) shares jumped 13.6% after the company projected that its Disney+ streaming service subscribers to reach 260 million by 2024.
  • Shares of QUALCOMM Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) plunged 11.5% following news that Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) has started manufacturing its own cellular modem to be used in future devices.

