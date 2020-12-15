Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD - Free Report) provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU - Free Report) engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.1% downward over the last 30 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR - Free Report) develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

industrial-products medical tech-stocks