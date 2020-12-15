In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Alaska Air (ALK) Arm Offers Pre-Clear Program for Hawaii Travel
To enhance customer experience and encourage travel amid the coronavirus-led suppressed demand scenario, Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary Alaska Airlines has introduced Pre-Clear program for Hawaii-bound travelers. The program allows guests to avoid airport screenings upon arrival in Hawaii, with a negative COVID-19 test result.
Launched in conjunction with the State of Hawaii, the Pre-Clear program addresses traveler concerns pertaining to long wait times (on arrival in Hawaii) associated with Alaska Airlines’ pre-travel coronavirus testing program, launched in October. As part of the program, the airline will pre-clear guests who fulfill the state's requirements prior to check-in, without additional screening at Hawaii’s airports on arrival.
Alaska Airlines has pilot tested the Hawaii Pre-Clear program on its flights from the West Coast to Maui, prior to rolling out the service on all flights to Oahu and Kona, on Dec 14. However, the program will exclude Kauai, where Alaska Airlines’ flights are suspended temporarily due to its non-participation in the state's pre-travel testing program.
Upon fulfillment of certain travel requirements, guests will be pre-cleared, as an indication to which they will receive a pre-clear wristband at check-in or at the departure gate.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Alaska Air carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) , United Parcel Service (UPS - Free Report) and GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Landstar, UPS and GATX have gained more than 20%, 57% and 31% in the last six months, respectively.
