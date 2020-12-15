Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Uranium Energy (UEC) Looks Good: Stock Adds 6.7% in Session

Read MoreHide Full Article

Uranium Energy Corp. UEC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 61.6% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has not seen any estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Uranium Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Uranium Energy Corp. Price

Uranium Energy Corp. Price

Uranium Energy Corp. price | Uranium Energy Corp. Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Mining – Miscellaneous industry is BHP Group (BHP - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
 


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BHP Group Limited (BHP) - free report >>

Published in

precious-metals