CarGurus (CARG) Looks Good: Stock Adds 5.4% in Session
CarGurus, Inc. (CARG - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 35.5% in the past one-month time frame.
The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for CarGurus. So, make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
CarGurus currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.
CarGurus, Inc. Price
CarGurus, Inc. price | CarGurus, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry is LKQ Corporation (LKQ - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
