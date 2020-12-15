We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is a Beat in the Cards for Accenture (ACN) in Q1 Earnings?
Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 17, before market open.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q1 Expectations in Detail
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $11.38 billion, implying 0.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Notably, the consensus estimate lies within the guided range of $11.15-$11.55 billion.
Geographically, revenues from North America are expected to have benefited from strength across Public Service, Life Sciences, Software & Platforms, Health, and Banking & Capital Markets. These increases are likely to have been partially offset by declines in Chemicals & Natural Resources, and High Tech.
Revenues from Europe are likely to have been aided by growth in Life Sciences, Software & Platforms, Chemicals & Natural Resources, and Health. These are likely to have been partially offset by declines in Banking & Capital Markets, Consumer Goods, Retail & Travel Services, and High Tech.
Growth Markets revenues are likely to have been aided by growth in Software & Platforms, Banking & Capital Markets, Public Service, Chemicals & Natural Resources, Industrial, and Life Sciences.
The consensus mark for earnings stands at $2.04 per share, implying 2.4% decline from the year-ago reported figure. Lower revenues and operating numbers, and higher effective tax rate are likely to have weighed on the company’s bottom line.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Accenture this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Accenture has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Accenture PLC Price and EPS Surprise
Accenture PLC price-eps-surprise | Accenture PLC Quote
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming release.
FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>