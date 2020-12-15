Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Dec 15, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • The Boeing Co.'s (BA - Free Report) shares lost 0.7% following news of the detection of more defects in its 787 “Dreamliners” that likely to delay deliveries.
  • Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN - Free Report) soared 29.2% after AstraZeneca PLC (AZN - Free Report) had decided to acquire the company in a $39 billion cash and stock deal.
  • CureVac N.V.'s (CVAC - Free Report) shares gained 2.5% after the company announced the enrolment of first participants for the final-stage clinical trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL - Free Report) dropped 1.3% after users in the United States, Europe, India and several other countries failed to access several Google services due to a massive outage.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) - free report >>

The Boeing Company (BA) - free report >>

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace biotechs pharmaceuticals tech-stocks