Is Cintas (CTAS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Industrial Products space have likely heard of Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CTAS and the rest of the Industrial Products group's stocks.
Cintas is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 211 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CTAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTAS's full-year earnings has moved 10.79% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CTAS has returned 29.06% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 16.61%. This means that Cintas is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, CTAS belongs to the Uniform and Related industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #247 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 27.07% so far this year, meaning that CTAS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to CTAS as it looks to continue its solid performance.