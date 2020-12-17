We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) November Traffic Plunges, Load Factor Falls
Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA - Free Report) reported significant decline in traffic for November 2020 owing to coronavirus-led low travel demand. Consolidated traffic, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 74.6% year over year to 431.5 million.
The airline’s capacity (measured in available seat miles/ASMs), declined 72.3% year over year to 551.1 million in November. Load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) slipped 7.3 percentage points to 78.3% as traffic declined more than the contraction in capacity.
In the year-to-date period, shares of Copa Holdings have declined 23% in comparison to 24.8% decline of the industry it belongs to. The downside was primarily due to the impact of coronavirus on the company’s operations.
In this turbulent scenario, low fuel costs are a positive for the company. Evidently, average fuel cost per gallon declined 34.6% to $1.41 on a year-over-year basis in the September quarter. Fuel costs are expected to be low in the fourth quarter as well, which will support the bottom line.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Copa Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Landstar and Knight-Swift carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.
