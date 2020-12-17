In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.9% Higher
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ELOX - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $2.86 to $3.04 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen no estimate revision in the past month, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Medical sector is Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) , which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
