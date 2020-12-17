Back to top

Company News for Dec 16, 2020

  • Apple Inc.'s (AAPL - Free Report) shares surged 5% following news that the company will ramp up iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021.
  • Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY - Free Report) climbed 6% after the company raised its 2020 profit outlook and 2021 revenue forecast.
  • Baidu Inc.'s (BIDU - Free Report) shares soared 13.8% following news that the company is mulling over manufacturing electrical vehicles.
  • Shares of Chewy Inc. (CHWY - Free Report) jumped 10.1% after the company said that it plans to create its own online catalog in order to boost orders.

