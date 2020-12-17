We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Baidu (BIDU) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Baidu is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 615 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved 43.52% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BIDU has moved about 46.76% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 38.48%. As we can see, Baidu is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, BIDU belongs to the Internet - Services industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 34.73% so far this year, so BIDU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BIDU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.