Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $225.89, moving -1.57% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 9.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector gained 6.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BA to post earnings of -$0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.51%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.58 billion, down 18.59% from the prior-year quarter.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$8.89 per share and revenue of $57.27 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -156.2% and -25.2%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.64% higher within the past month. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.