We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Express, Inc. (EXPR - Free Report) operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Reed's, Inc. (REED - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.
PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG - Free Report) provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 30 days.
CDK Global, Inc. (CDK - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.