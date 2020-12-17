Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Express, Inc. (EXPR - Free Report) operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 31.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Reed's, Inc. (REED - Free Report) develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG - Free Report) provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8% downward over the last 30 days.

CDK Global, Inc. (CDK - Free Report) provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH - Free Report) produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

