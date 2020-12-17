Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 17, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL - Free Report) shares fell 0.2% after the office of the Texas Attorney General revealed that it will file an antitrust lawsuit against the company.
  • Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) dropped 1.5% after reporting its November load factor below expectation and raising fourth-quarter average daily cash burn estimation.
  • Tilray Inc.'s (TLRY - Free Report) soared 18.6% following news of its proposed merger with rival Aphria Inc. (APHA - Free Report) .
  • Shares of Galapagos NV (GLPG - Free Report) plunged 18.8% after its partner Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD - Free Report) decided not to pursue FDA approval for its rheumatoid arthritis drug filgotinib.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Galapagos NV (GLPG) - free report >>

Aphria Inc. (APHA) - free report >>

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) - free report >>

Published in

airlines biotechs medical tech-stocks