Has Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Flagstar Bancorp (FBC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Flagstar Bancorp is a member of our Finance group, which includes 895 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. FBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FBC's full-year earnings has moved 45.87% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, FBC has returned 0.86% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -3.45%. This means that Flagstar Bancorp is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, FBC belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.73% this year, meaning that FBC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
FBC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.