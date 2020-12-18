Back to top

Company News for Dec 18, 2020

  • Roku Inc.'s (ROKU - Free Report) shares rose 1.1% after the company entered into an agreement with AT&T Inc. (T - Free Report) to bring HBO Max service to its media streaming platform.
  • Shares of Lennar Corp. (LEN - Free Report) jumped 7.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.82, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38.
  • General Mills Inc.'s (GIS - Free Report) shares gained 1.3% after the company posted second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.06, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.97.
  • Shares of Accenture plc (ACN - Free Report) climbed 6.9% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $2.17, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04.

