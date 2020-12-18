We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
BSET vs. WSC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in stocks from the Furniture sector have probably already heard of Bassett Furniture (BSET - Free Report) and WillScot (WSC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.
Currently, Bassett Furniture has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while WillScot has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BSET is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
BSET currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.16, while WSC has a forward P/E of 51.34. We also note that BSET has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WSC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.83.
Another notable valuation metric for BSET is its P/B ratio of 1.27. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, WSC has a P/B of 2.39.
These metrics, and several others, help BSET earn a Value grade of A, while WSC has been given a Value grade of C.
BSET stands above WSC thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BSET is the superior value option right now.