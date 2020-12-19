We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
AT&T (T) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AT&T (T - Free Report) closed at $29.40, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had gained 4.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.21%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from T as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect T to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.85%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $44.69 billion, down 4.55% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.18 per share and revenue of $170.70 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.92% and -5.79%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for T. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower within the past month. T currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note T's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.05.
Meanwhile, T's PEG ratio is currently 3.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.9 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.