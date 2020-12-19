We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know
AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) closed at $15.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.23% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.41%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.21%.
AGNC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AGNC is projected to report earnings of $0.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.28%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $384 million, up 33.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.60 per share and revenue of $1.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.37% and +131.89%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.2% higher. AGNC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, AGNC is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.94. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.57.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 116, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
