New Strong Sell Stocks for December 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust  that owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL - Free Report) operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN - Free Report) engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP - Free Report) operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 60 days.

