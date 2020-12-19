We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust that owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 30 days.
The RealReal, Inc. (REAL - Free Report) operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN - Free Report) engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.
SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP - Free Report) operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 60 days.
