New Strong Sell Stocks for December 21st
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) is a provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.
GDS Holdings Limited (GDS - Free Report) is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.
FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG - Free Report) is a seller of individual life insurance and annuity products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA - Free Report) is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
