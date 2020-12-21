Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) is a provider of passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.8% downward over the last 30 days.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS - Free Report) is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4% downward over the last 30 days.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG - Free Report) is a seller of individual life insurance and annuity products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA - Free Report) is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

airlines computers insurance internet transportation