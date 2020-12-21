We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Qorvo (QRVO) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Qorvo (QRVO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of QRVO and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Qorvo is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. QRVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QRVO's full-year earnings has moved 24.30% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, QRVO has returned 39.95% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 39.82%. This means that Qorvo is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, QRVO belongs to the Semiconductors - Radio Frequency industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 19.92% this year, meaning that QRVO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
QRVO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.