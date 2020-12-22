Back to top

Is Brunswick (BC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Brunswick (BC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Brunswick is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BC's full-year earnings has moved 16.23% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BC has returned 35.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 14.16% on average. As we can see, Brunswick is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BC belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 124.26% so far this year, so BC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


