JetBlue (JBLU) Begins Winter Seasonal Service to Telluride
JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU - Free Report) recently began winter seasonal service to Telluride, CO from Boston Logan International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. The services are via Colorado’s Montrose Regional Airport.
JetBlue stated that it operates Montrose routes on its Airbus A320 aircraft featuring the most legroom in coach, free Fly-Fi, high-speed broadband internet and complimentary name-brand snacks and soft drinks among other amenities.
Coronavirus-led travel demand woes are weighing on the airline’s operations significantly. Evidently, passenger revenues dropped 77.8% year over year in the third quarter due to steep decline in demand.
The spike in coronavirus cases in the United States has worsened the already weak travel demand. Consequently, the airline has lowered its expectations for revenues in the fourth quarter. JetBlue predicts revenues to plunge approximately 70% year over year in the fourth quarter compared with its earlier expectation of a slump of nearly 65%.
Amid coronavirus woes, shares of JetBlue have declined approximately 10% since the end of February.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
JetBlue carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) , United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) and GATX Corporation (GATX - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Landstar, UPS and GATX have gained more than 21%, 56% and 34% in the last six months, respectively.
