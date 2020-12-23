We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Qualcomm (QCOM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Qualcomm (QCOM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $146.34, moving -0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.07% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.
QCOM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, QCOM is projected to report earnings of $2.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 112.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.29 billion, up 63.29% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $30.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +68.97% and +28.88%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for QCOM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QCOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, QCOM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.77.
Investors should also note that QCOM has a PEG ratio of 1.06 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. QCOM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
