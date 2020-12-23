We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $170.45, marking a -0.14% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.51%.
Coming into today, shares of the entertainment company had gained 16.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 7.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 4%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.24, down 115.69% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.21 billion, down 22.27% from the year-ago period.
DIS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $69.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.46% and +6.66%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10% lower within the past month. DIS currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DIS has a Forward P/E ratio of 80.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 52.92, so we one might conclude that DIS is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 4.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, which puts it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.