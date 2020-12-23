We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 23rd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX - Free Report) is a developer, owner and acquirer of midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Regency Centers Corporation (REG - Free Report) is an owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) is a provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) is the developer of leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.
