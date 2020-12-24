We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) closed at $44.38 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.69% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.
Heading into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 4.88% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.44% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSCO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 1.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.91 billion, down 0.8% from the year-ago period.
CSCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.17 per share and revenue of $48.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.25% and -1.09%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CSCO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CSCO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CSCO has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.09 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.49.
Meanwhile, CSCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Networking was holding an average PEG ratio of 3 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.