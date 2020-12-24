We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed at $20.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 0.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.8% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EPD as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, down 7.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.70 billion, down 16.34% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $27.10 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.79% and -17.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% higher within the past month. EPD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, EPD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.27, which means EPD is trading at a premium to the group.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.