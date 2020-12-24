Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 24th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP - Free Report) is a developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL - Free Report) is a provider of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX - Free Report) is the owner, operator and developer of midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Domo, Inc. (DOMO - Free Report) is the owner and operator of a cloud-based platform in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) - free report >>

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) - free report >>

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) - free report >>

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO) - free report >>

Domo, Inc. (DOMO) - free report >>

Published in

airlines internet oil-energy pharmaceuticals reit