Company News for Dec 24, 2020

  • Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN - Free Report) surged 14.6% after the company reported that its experimental drug for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder met the main goal of a late-stage study in adults.
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR - Free Report) shares rose 2.3% after the company announced that it has signed a new two-year contract with the U.K.’s National Health Service.
  • Shares of Jaguar Health, Inc. (JAGX - Free Report) jumped more than 100% after the company reported that it has signed an agreement for a $6 million sale of royalty interest in Mytesi royalties.
  • Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.’s (SRNE - Free Report) shares surged 18.6% after the company submitted Emergency Use Authorization Application to FDA for its COVI-STIX rapid diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen.
     

