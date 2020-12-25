We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Canadian Pacific (CP) Closes Detroit River Rail Tunnel Buyout
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP - Free Report) wrapped up the previously announced acquisition of Detroit River Rail Tunnel. Previously, the railroad operator had a 16.5% stake in the tunnel. By purchasing the remaining 83.5% stake, the company aims to reduce its operating costs pertaining to traffic movement through the 1.6-mile tunnel. The deal worth an approximate value of $312 million was inked in October 2020.
The company got full ownership of the tunnel from certain units of OMERS (Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System), the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the province of Ontario. OMERS had first invested in the Detroit River Tunnel partnership in 2001. Notably, the tunnel connects Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, MI.
At the time of announcing this deal, the railroad president and CEO Keith Creel stated: “This is an important corridor for CP, and by taking full ownership, we can better operate the asset to the benefit of our customers and the North American supply chain”.
The reduction in expenses related to Canadian Pacific’s movement of traffic through the tunnel will boost its bottom line further.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Canadian Pacific currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings (KNX - Free Report) , FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . While Knight-Swift carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), both FedEx and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for Knight-Swift, FedEx and Herc Holdings is pegged at 15%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>