Is Target (TGT) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Target (TGT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Target is one of 205 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TGT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT's full-year earnings has moved 22.73% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, TGT has moved about 36.64% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 36.48% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Target is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
To break things down more, TGT belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.19% so far this year, so TGT is performing better in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to TGT as it looks to continue its solid performance.