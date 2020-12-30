Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 29th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (ALBO - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in seniors housing and health care properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Fortive Corporation (FTV - Free Report) is a designer, developer and manufacturer of professional and engineered products, software, and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 30 days.

Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA - Free Report) is engaged in the extraction, processing and marketing of metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) is a provider of technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

