Company News for Dec 29, 2020

  • Shares of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) rose 0.3% following news that the company is planning to start its operations in India next year.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT - Free Report) shares gained 0.6% after the company said that it delivered 123 F-35 fighter jets to the U.S. and its allies in 2020, meeting the downward revised target of 117-123 aircraft that it had set in May.
  • Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV - Free Report) rallied 20.5% after its parent Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. announced that Myovant is collaborating with Pfizer Inc. (PFE - Free Report) to develop a prostate cancer drug relugolix, in a deal worth up to $4.2 billion.
  • DoorDash, Inc. shares dipped 6.7% following a Wall Street Journal news that a new California bill is set to require businesses to have stated agreements with merchants for food delivery, making it necessary to remove food merchants with whom there are no stated agreements.

