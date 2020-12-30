We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is VALE (VALE) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is VALE (VALE - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
VALE is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 235 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. VALE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for VALE's full-year earnings has moved 0.43% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, VALE has returned 26.74% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 19.44%. This shows that VALE is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, VALE belongs to the Mining - Iron industry, a group that includes 2 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 28.57% so far this year, so VALE is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track VALE. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.