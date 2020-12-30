We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 TIAA Mutual Funds You Must Have in Your Portfolio
Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Fund (TIAA), previously known as TIAA-CREF, was founded in 1918. Nuveen, the investment management arm of TIAA, seeks to offer financial services pertaining to investment advice and portfolio management to more than five million customers and around 15,000 institutional investors.
The company has investments in more than 50 nations, with about 397 offices located in 19 countries. TIAA had around $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of Dec 31, 2019.
Below we share with you three top-ranked TIAA Mutual Funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.
TIAA-CREF Lifestyle Growth Fund Premier Class (TSGPX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation with some current income. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity underlying funds and the minority in fixed-income underlying funds. TSGPX has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%.
John Cunniff is the fund manager of TSGPX since 2011.
TIAA-CREF Equity Index Fund Retail Class (TINRX - Free Report) aims for a favorable long-term total return primarily through capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of its benchmark index, the Russell 3000Â Index. TINRX has three-year annualized returns of 12.8%.
TICRX has an expense ratio of 0.33% compared with the category average of 0.90%.
TIAA-CREF Quant Small/Mid-Cap Equity Fund Retail Class (TSMEX - Free Report) aims for favorable long-term total return, primarily through capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in small-cap and mid-cap equity securities that have prospects of significant long-term capital appreciation. TSMEX has three-year annualized returns of 9%.
As of the end of October 2020, TSMEX held 340 issues, with 1% of its assets invested in Horizon Therapeutics PLC.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all TIAA Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of TIAA Mutual Funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>