New Strong Sell Stocks for December 31st

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO - Free Report) operates as a diversified real estate operating company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) provides a cloud communications platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) is an integrated aerospace company that develops human spaceflight. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc (ASPN - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.

