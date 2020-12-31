We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 31st
Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO - Free Report) operates as a diversified real estate operating company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Kaleyra, Inc. (KLR - Free Report) provides a cloud communications platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE - Free Report) is an integrated aerospace company that develops human spaceflight. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc (ASPN - Free Report) designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 60 days.
