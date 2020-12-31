We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Gladstone (GOOD) Inks Seven-Year Tenancy Extension in Illinois
Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD - Free Report) is not only witnessing robust demand for its properties from new tenants but existing ones as well. Recently, the company executed a long-term lease extension with Diamond Technical Services Inc. at its industrial property in Bolingbrook, IL.
Specifically, Diamond Technical has extended tenancy for 21,000 square feet of space for additional seven years at the 55,000-square-foot property. It is situated at 4 Territorial Court.
The lease enhanced Gladstone Commercial’s lease maturity profile and provides revenue visibility into 2029. In fact, the company has increased the weighted lease term at the building by more than 90% and straight line rent by more than 17%.
Per management, "The ability for Diamond to have office and lab space under one roof with their field equipment makes this property a perfect fit for them.”
Moreover, on Dec 1, 2020, the company announced a 21,000-square-foot lease for seven years with ViaQuest Inc. at its 79,000-square-foot office and laboratory property in Akron, OH, at 260 Springside Drive. The tenant also rents out 78,000 square feet of office space at the company’s property in Columbus, OH, through 2030.
There is a notable increase in the e-commerce business’s share of total retail sales and a likely rise in the inventory levels of companies as a precaution for any supply-chain disruption. These are long-term demand drivers for industrial real estate. This, in turn, will likely keep supporting industrial landlords like Gladstone Commercial, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) , Duke Realty Corp. (DRE - Free Report) and Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO - Free Report) to enjoy a favorable market environment.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) have appreciated 3.2% compared with the industry’s growth of 2.5% over the past three months.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Nevertheless, oversupply remains concerning for the industrial real estate market. This is likely to affect rent growth and pricing power for Gladstone Commercial.
