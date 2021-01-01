We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $199.96, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.
Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 4.38% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.19% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.30, down 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $370.87 million, up 137% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.48 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, which would represent changes of -7.25% and +95.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.76% higher within the past month. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.