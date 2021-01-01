We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Aphria Inc. (APHA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Aphria Inc. (APHA - Free Report) closed at $6.92, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.94% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.
APHA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, APHA is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $119.39 million, up 30.65% from the year-ago period.
APHA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.06 per share and revenue of $532.73 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +31.11%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10% higher. APHA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.