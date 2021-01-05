Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 4, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH - Free Report) gained 1.5% after S&P and Dow announced that the technology company will replace Tiffany’s in the S&P 500 benchmark from Jan 7.
  • Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s (CELH - Free Report) shares jumped 13.3% after the S&P Dow Jones Indices said that the beverage company would enter the S&P SmallCap 600 benchmark as of Jan 7.
  • Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM - Free Report) declined 0.9% after the company announced that it is expecting to write down $18 billion to $20 billion of upstream assets.
  • Tribune Publishing Company’s (TPCO - Free Report) shares gained 7.1% after a securities filing revealed Alden Global Capital made a $14.25-per-share non-binding shares it doesn’t own in the company.  

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) - free report >>

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) - free report >>

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) - free report >>

TRIBUNE PUBLISHING CO (TPCO) - free report >>

Published in

communications energy oil-energy retail