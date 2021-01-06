Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Kirkland (KL) in Focus: Stock Moves 8% Higher

Read MoreHide Full Article

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $40.82 to $42.37 in the past one month time frame.

The company has seen no estimates revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

Kirkland currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Price

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Price

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. price | Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Quote

 

A better-ranked stock in the Basic Materials sector is Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. RYAM, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) - free report >>

Published in

gold