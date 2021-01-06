We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
PayPal (PYPL) Unveils Cash a Check Feature for Select Customers
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL - Free Report) is leaving no stone unturned to gain strong momentum in the second round of stimulus payments.
The company rolled out Cash a Check feature in the Venmo app for selected customers. This will enable them to cash their government stimulus paper check quickly and securely via the Venmo app, which testifies the aforesaid fact.
Using the new feature, selected customers will have their stimulus checks sent directly into their Venmo account.
For cashing their checks, they will be required to take a picture of the check and send it for review through the Venmo app on a mobile device.
On approval, the money will be directly sent to the Venmo account within minutes.
PayPal to Benefit
The company aims to enable customers to cash in their checks quickly and safely,without visiting a physical check-cashing location amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hence, PayPal strives to ensure health and safety on the back of the latest move. This is likely to bolster the adoption rate of the Cash a Check feature, as in the current scenario customers prefer to make online and contactless transactions, and stay away from physical dealings as a preventive measure.
Consequently, the move remains a major positive.
Moreover, these benefits will aid the Venmo user base. Notably, Venmo has turned out to be the cash cow of the company. The app is driving growth in the active account base, with the aid of strong monetization efforts and robust features.
Therefore, we believe the latest move will drive the company’s top-line growth in the near term.
Bottom Line
Introducing the Cash a Check feature in the Venmo app is in sync with the company’s persistent efforts toward strengthening the key offerings.
Moreover, it bodes well for PayPal’s strong efforts to help the society in combating the coronavirus-led financial disruptions.
Recently, the company waived the cash-a-check feature’s check-cashing fees for government stimulus paper check recipients.
Further, the latest move is expected to provide PayPal with a competitive edge against its strongest peer Square (SQ - Free Report) .
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, PayPal carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are KLA Corporation (KLAC - Free Report) and Garmin Ltd. (GRMN - Free Report) . Both companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Long-term earnings growth rates for KLA Corporation and Garmin are currently pegged at 11.56% and 6.8%, respectively.
