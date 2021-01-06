We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
VOD or CRNT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors looking for stocks in the Wireless Non-US sector might want to consider either Vodafone Group PLC (VOD - Free Report) or Ceragon Networks (CRNT - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, Vodafone Group PLC has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ceragon Networks has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that VOD has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
VOD currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.01, while CRNT has a forward P/E of 73. We also note that VOD has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CRNT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.87.
Another notable valuation metric for VOD is its P/B ratio of 0.59. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CRNT has a P/B of 1.57.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VOD's Value grade of A and CRNT's Value grade of C.
VOD sticks out from CRNT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that VOD is the better option right now.