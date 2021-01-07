Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR - Free Report) engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) - free report >>

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) - free report >>

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) - free report >>

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) - free report >>

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) - free report >>

Published in

airlines gold medical semiconductor