We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP - Free Report) is a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR - Free Report) engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL - Free Report) engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.