EQT Corp (EQT) Reports 2020 Proved Reserve Growth of 13%
EQT Corporation (EQT - Free Report) recently reported total proved reserves for the year ending Dec 31, 2020, of 19.8 trillion cubic feet equivalents (Tcfe).
This marks an improvement of 2.3 Tcfe or 13% compared to 2019 levels of 17.5 Tcfe. The upside was supported by the upstream energy player’s acquisition of Chevron Corporation’s (CVX - Free Report) assets in the Appalachian basin.
The company added that its proved developed reserves have jumped 10% year over year to 13.6 Tcfe. Moreover, the upstream firm’s proved undeveloped reserves surged 23% to 6.2 Tcfe.
EQT also announced that to prepare for any downside risk of commodity price, it has hedged roughly 80% of its expected production in 2021. This suggests an improvement of 60%, while comparing with the early-2020 hedging position.
Currently, EQT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Meanwhile, some better-ranked players in the energy space include DCP Midstream, LP (DCP - Free Report) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR - Free Report) . Both the stockssport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
DCP Midstream has seen an upward estimate revision for 2020 earnings in the past 30 days.
HighPoint is likely to see earnings growth of 167.5% in 2020.
